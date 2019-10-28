The Possible World

Ben is a six-year-old boy who has just witnessed a horribly gruesome crime. Upon arriving at the emergency room he meets Lucy, an ER doctor reeling from her own personal trauma. Clare, almost 100 years old, lives across town in an assisted living facility. Here are three people who couldn’t be more divergent. Yet Schwarz creates a compelling narrative of enduring love. Her prose is captivating, lyrical, and sure to be enjoyed by fans of historical fiction. Spoiler Alert: Readers who like tidy endings won’t be disappointed.