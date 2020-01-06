The Poisoned City

Anna Clark, a Detroit journalist whose work has appeared in such publications as The New York Times and The Washington Post, uncovers the complex and unnatural disaster that caused the public health crisis in Flint, Michigan beginning in the spring of 2014. This is when the city’s water source was switched causing corrosion of the lead pipes, which resulted in thousands of children being poisoned; and for some journalists, that would be the end of the story. But Ms. Clark delves into the history of Flint, uncovering decades of mismanagement, a record of segregation known as redlining, and professional and political indifference. She documents individual stories of devastating poisoning and inspires with coverage of community activism. Her meticulously detailed accounting and dogged research leaves no room for argument. This is a call to action for all who care about racial and socioeconomic inequality.

