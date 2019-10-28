The Devouring Gray

At first, Violet Saunders assumes the weirdness of Four Paths combined with her grief over her sister’s death is why nothing is going to work out. She only needs to survive the mysterious town long enough to finish high school to get away from her cold mother and everything else. Strangely, being a Saunders is much more than moving into the creepy family mansion and avoiding her literally crazy aunt—Violet is a descendant of one of the four families responsible for keeping Four Paths safe. Here, people die in the woods after dark and are devoured by the Beast. Here, the other families gossip and undermine each other to hold onto their dwindling powers over the Beast and the town. Here, Violet and the other children of the founders just might have to save the town as the bodies pile up. Packed with twists and darkness as gnarly as the dead trees in the Gray, Herman’s book will chill readers who enjoy horror with a touch of mystery and thriller. Read this one with the lights on.