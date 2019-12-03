A rebellious concubine, a shape-shifting djinn and a magical mapmaker are the central characters in this historical fantasy. It is set in 1491, in the time of the Spanish Inquisition. After seven centuries of Muslim rule, the empire of Al Andalus is about to be taken over by Christian conquerers. The city of Grenada is under siege and the Sultan and his court are preparing for exile in Morocco.Fatima and Hassan escape the city and search for a mythical island where they hope to live in peace and safety. Their friendship since childhood is at the core of the book, and it strengthens as they are pursued. This book asks and answers many questions about religion/faith and freedom/slavery, and raises issues that are applicable to our world and society. G. Willow Wilson’s previous book, Alif the Unseen, was an NPR and Washington Post Best Book of the Year, and this book is just as brilliant.
The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson – Adult Fiction, 2019
- Reviewed by Penny Cunningham Adult Services
Updated
