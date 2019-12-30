Stepsister
COURTESY IMAGES

After Cinderella marries the prince and lives happily ever after, her younger stepsister, Isabelle, has her own dark tale. Now short a heel, Isabelle’s life is even more tragic than it was when Cinderella lived with her. People cross the street to avoid her, market sellers raise their prices against her family, and with no work and no dowry—they’re poorer than ever. In the midst of a war tearing apart the countryside, what’s an anti-heroine to do? On top of everything else, Chance and The Fates secretly duel over Isabelle and the outcome of her story. Far from a tale of misery and woe, Donnelly carefully balances Isabelle’s definitely not heroic tendencies with the godlike interference and cosmic destiny to keep readers guessing and rooting for the ugly stepsister until the very end. Readers who enjoy their dark fantasy with a touch of thriller will be most captivated by this fractured tale.

