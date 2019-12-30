Small Spaces

‘When the mist rises, and the smiling man comes walking, you must avoid large places at night. Keep to small.’
When eleven-year-old Ollie steals a mysterious book on the way home from school, a ghost story unfolds. Past and present collide again when her sixth grade class go on a field trip to a haunted farmhouse. Ollie and her new friends Brian and Coco must learn to use their skills and to trust one another, in order to survive. An enjoyably creepy story set in rural Vermont, reminiscent of Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Ocean at the End of the Lane’. This book is on Dorothy’s List for 2019-2020.