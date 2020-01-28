In the quiet town of Painters Mill a peaceful Amish community in Ohio, a grandmother pics nuts from her trees with her granddaughters. She goes back into her house for a minute but is confronted with an intruder who attacks her with a knife. He is so savage in this attack that she only manages a scream which brings one of her granddaughters running into the house. He escapes, but only to kidnap her other granddaughter — who has special needs. Kate Burkholder, the Chief of Police in Painters Mill arrives on the scene of the brutal murder, the coroner confirming that it is indeed foul play. Kate begins the investigation knowing the Amish community well, she was brought up Amish and left when she was eighteen. Trying to get information from the Amish is difficult, they prefer keeping everything in the community. The more Kate investigates, the more she finds dead ends and secrets. Is the kidnapped girl the biological daughter of the parents or is there some secret the Amish will not divulge? Time is of the essence, the longer the girl is missing the chances of finding her alive grow dimmer. What is keeping this secret so well kept and why won’t the community give it up? A fast paced mystery, great read.