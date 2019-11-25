What better place than your public library to read periodicals/magazines? The Paris Review is a publication that contains fiction, poetry, interviews, and art all in one place. This summer edition contains the short story Nothing to Declare by Richard Ford. For those familiar with The Sportswriter and other books by Richard Ford, enjoy this new story. For those who haven’t read him, enjoy this introduction then check out his books. Enjoy the colorful summer portraits by Alan Fears. Has your summer experience been captured? Lewis Lapham was an editor for Harper’s for thirty years and is the editor of Lapham’s Quarterly. He has stories to tell about his grandfather who was mayor of San Francisco and took him along to greet aircraft carriers. Frank Bidart talks about the influence of other arts (movies, music) on his writing. Sip your summer lemonade and enjoy the variety of summer reading all in one place.