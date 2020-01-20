This first book of the Neapolitan Novel series opens in 2010 with Elena beginning to write the story of her friendship with Lila. Her memory takes her back to Naples during the 1950s when the two young girls first became friends. Their vibrant but impoverished childhood neighborhood is the backdrop for most of the novel. Ferrante beautifully captures the cultural and socio-economic context of this community. Life is steeped in hardship, class struggle, and sometimes violence. But there is also beauty in those small moments of light that come from friendship, a teacher’s encouragement, an unexpected escape to the sea, and countless other adventures. Both girls long to escape the limitations of their surroundings. Their friendship is extremely close, but not without rivalries, betrayals, and misunderstandings. Ultimately they draw support, strength and inspiration from one another. Ferrante excels in character development and description. Although the book may seem to start out slowly, patience is rewarded. By the end, readers are likely to be hooked and reaching for the next installment.