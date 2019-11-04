Mia Tang and her mother and father are hired as managers of the Calvista Motel. Mia, a ten year old, runs the front desk while her parents clean and work nearly around the clock. The hotel owner, Mr. Yao, who offered a generous wage at first, changes his offer. Mia’s parents feel caught because immigrants have difficulties finding jobs, so they stay. When problems arise, Mia takes pen to paper to seek resolutions through words. She even bravely shares her story of coming to America and leaving family and her friend and cousin, Shen, behind, with her class. Mia even tries to win a free hotel through an essay contest requiring a $300 entrance fee. The Tangs struggles and interwoven with their generosity that builds community, a community that works together to try to purchase the Calvista Motel. Will their dreams of America be realized? Will Mai’s writing help her family and friends?
What would you do if you were the Tangs?