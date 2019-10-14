Residents have certainly taken advantage of Parks & Recreation offerings in town this Fall!
In September, a group of 11 women began a six-week program called Runity for Women, which helps you, “get fit to run, instead of running to get fit.” They’re more than half-way through the program, and have learned about alignment, breathing, and proper body motion in an effort to become effective runners. Mary Grunvald, a licensed PT, Runity coach, and Colchester resident, leads this class. Their bodies are feeling stronger, and their minds are more empowered to run with confidence! If this sounds like something you’d like to try, a new session will be offered once Spring arrives, so keep an eye out for the next Activity Guide!
Colchester’s Active Generation has also been busy, with many joining in for exercise programs like yoga, tai chi, Active Aging with the ReHabGYM, and United Way® Bone Builders, as well as educational programs like Diabetes Prevention & Management, Healthy Cooking for One or Two, and Exploring the Digital World. Active Generation programming is geared toward participants ages 55 and up, and this group is evidence that staying active keeps you young! We are keeping our bodies strong and balanced, and our minds sharp and active.
Registration for the 2019/2020 Season of the Colchester Youth Basketball League (CYBL) has also begun! Our CYBL program is one of the biggest offerings we have, with hundreds of kids participating each year to learn the sport of basketball, stay active, build teamwork, and make new friends. Teams are offered for Grades 1 – 8. Practices begin in November! Visit http://colchestervt.gov/recreation/cybl for more details.
If you’re looking for one last Fall hoorah and a great way to spend time as a family, join us on Saturday, Oct. 19 for our final Movie In The Park of the season. We’ll be showing a classic family-friendly Halloween movie, Casper, at Bayside Park. Dress for the weather--be sure to break-out your comfy clothes and blankets. We’re also excited to have Taco Truck All-Stars at this event again, so come to the park early and enjoy some delicious tacos, burritos, nachos, and more! The movie starts at dusk, so expect that to be around 6:30 p.m.
Lastly, Colchester Parks & Recreation is currently planning for the Winter/Spring Activity Guide. If there’s a program or activity that you’d like to see offered, or if you are interested in sharing a hobby or talent with your neighbors through a Rec program, let us know! Call the office at (802) 264-5640 to speak with a Program Coordinator, or email recreation@colchestervt.gov.
To learn more about Colchester Parks & Recreation’s projects, programs, and events, visit us on the web at http://colchestervt.gov/recreation and check us out on social media: we’re on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat @ColchesterRec.