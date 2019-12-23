While sailing on the Mediterranean Sea, a vacationer decides to check on his home in Arizona via his online security-camera and as he scans each room he begins to feel that something is amiss. When he looks at the bedroom he sees a body. He notifies the police and then the FBI is brought into the case. They have a suspect who is linked to five abductions and murders but when they bring him in he says he will only speak to Alex McKnight. Alex is a retired Detroit Police Detective who now lives in a small town in the upper peninsula of Michigan. He’s brought to Scottsdale but does not know of or recognize the victim or suspect. The more the police investigate the more convoluted the case and the connections become. Alex’s ex-wife whom he hasn’t seen in twenty years becomes a pawn in this disturbing case. It’s Alex who must uncover how this puzzle fits together before it’s too late and his ex-wife becomes a casualty. Fast paced read and intriguing story.

