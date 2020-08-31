Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
2020 Census:
- Do you want to know if Colchester is the second, third, fourth or fifth most populous community in Vermont?
- Do you want to maximize our chances of receiving some of our Federal Income Taxes back through grants?
Complete the 2020 Census online in 20 minutes at https://my2020census.gov/
Aug. 25 Colchester Selectboard Meeting Highlights:
- Capital Budget and Plan: The FY 21 capital budget and five year capital plan were presented to the Selectboard. It will now go to the Colchester Planning Commission and then back to the Selectboard for a public hearing on October 27th. https://clerkshq.com/Content/Attachments/Colchester-vt/200825_04a.pdf?clientSite=Colchester-vt
- Blakely/Lakeside Intersection: In 2017, following a State required “scoping” process, public input and research, the information gathered indicated the best outcomes for automobile throughput, pedestrian/ bicycle safety and stormwater was a roundabout . The Selectboard approved the Town staff to design and seek funding for a roundabout at the Blakely Road and East/West Lakeshore Drive Intersection. The Selectboard approved a grant application to fund part of the design.
- Small Business Proclamation: The Selectboard approved a proclamation “Now is the Time to Shop Small” in support of Colchester small businesses and urge the residents of our community, and communities across the country, to support small businesses and merchants now and throughout the year.
- Finance Report: August 2020 Tax Collections resulted in $566,972 or 3.5% delinquencies compared to August 2019 of $487,390 or 3.1%. This is for both Town (municipal service) taxes and the State Education Tax which the Town is required to collect for the State.
- Staffing: Considering the relatively healthy tax collections, most of the furloughed Town employees returned in August. Remaining open positions include: Public Works-1; Parks-5; Planning and Zoning-1; Manager-2; Recreation-3; and Library-4. Some positions may remain open due to concerns about Colchester unemployment (6.8% for July) and the fact the Town is responsible to pay $34M in the State Education Taxes regardless of whether property taxes are paid by the property owners to the Town.
November’s Town and State Education Tax payment (which will not benefit from the CARES Act’s extra $600 in unemployment) should provide both more certainty about tax payments and our fiscal situation in this crisis. Please be patient with the Town as we get caught up with backlogged work due to revised state and federal work rules and the furloughs.
- Resolution of Appreciation for Selectboard Chair Jeffrey D. Bartley: Clerk Jacki Murphy read the resolution and Chair Bartley received a standing ovation, received many thanks from the Selectboard for his service and was provided a street sign, “Bartley Lane.”
Minutes: https://clerkshq.com/Content/Colchester-vt/council/2020/aug25_20td.htm
COVID Update:
State/Regional/National COVID Numbers, Trends and Modeling: Outline of the differences between a university restart failure and plans in Vermont https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-082820-revised.pdf
Weekly Summary of Vermont COVID-19 Data: How people with COVID-19 may have been exposed to the virus: https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/COVID19-Weekly-Data-Summary-8-28-2020.pdf
Cases in Colchester: 64 as of 8/26/2020. This is one new case since last week. This is total known cases, not current cases. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Colchester Rescue
Chief Scott Crady
There were 156 emergency medical calls in the last 30 days compared to 168 calls last year for this time frame.
Colchester Rescue has filled two vacant full time positions in the last month. These openings are a result of Clayton Cameron, AEMT, taking a full time position with the State of VT as a Forensic Autopsy Technician and Kiley Baillargeon, AEMT, who returned to school full time in Montana to pursue her Master’s Degree in Medical Sciences. We wish Clayton and Kiley the best of luck. They will be missed by everyone.
We would like to welcome Coline Redeker, AEMT, originally from Colorado. She comes to us with 4 years of EMS experience with St Michael’s Rescue and is also a Technician in the UVMMC Emergency Department. Additionally Coline will be the Membership Coordinator who on-boards volunteer members for Colchester Rescue.
We would also like to welcome Carl Berridge, Paramedic, originally from New Hampshire, who has 5 years of experience in EMS and as a Staff Sargent in the New Hampshire Air National Guard. Carl will also be the Outreach Coordinator for Colchester Rescue. Coline and Carl have both started off strong and are a proving to be valuable assets to the Colchester Emergency Services and the community.
Colchester Rescue remains in close contact with the Vermont Health Department Division of EMS regarding recommendations and procedures for COVID-19. This guidance helps keep our personnel safe, healthy, and ready to respond to the needs of the Colchester Community.
Colchester Rescue: http://colchestervt.gov/rescue or call (802) 264-5990.
Planning & Zoning
Sarah Hadd, Director
Annual permits for temporary signs are due. Please apply online at: www.tinyurl.com/ColchesterSigns
Seasonal camps must be vacated by November 1st. If you are interested in converting to year round, please check with the department as to what permits or changes will be required well in advance, as septic upgrades are often required.
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/planningz or call (802) 264-5600.
Colchester Fire Department
Chief Stephen Bourgeois
As of July 1, 2020, the Department has responded to 140 calls for service that included structure fires, fire alarms, auto accidents, medical assists, water related emergencies, and mutual aid responses to the City of Burlington, City of Winooski, and the Towns of Milton, Williston, and Essex Junction
We’ve welcomed two new members and two new junior members to the Department.
The full-time weekday/day staff has been busy and is making a positive impact on both response times and number of members responding to incidents during the daytime when our volunteer staffing is at its lowest.
The Department will be hosting a Vermont State Certified Firefighter-1 course in the fall. This course is a Pro-Board certified course and will be offered to all firefighters in the state.
We are looking forward to taking delivery of our new piece of apparatus in mid-September. This apparatus—an “attack pumper” is a replacement of an existing to keep our fleet up to date and reliable for future years.
If you have any questions or concerns for the Department please contact Chief Steve Bourgeois at: sbourgeois@colchestervt.gov or 802-862-4415
Visit https://colchestervt.gov/3245/Fire-Department
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available at: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: Next meeting: TBA
Development Review Board: Next meeting 9/9/20 7:00 PM via Zoom:https://zoom.us/j/9359846003; Zoom Webinar ID: 9359846003
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Mail or email public comments prior to the hearing (lriddle@colchestervt.gov or Town of Colchester, c/o Development Review Board, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446) or participate at public comment periods during the zoom meeting.
Recreation Advisory Board: Next meeting TBA
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. Next meeting: September 21, 5:30 PM. The plan is to walk the Wolcott property.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting 9/17/20 via Zoom. Dial in: (929) 205-6099; Meeting ID: 916 1941 7534; Passcode: 535318
Selectboard: Next meeting: 5:30 PM Monday September 22nd Third Floor Outer Bay Room, 781 Blakely Road
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject line and their name and address in the body of the email. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting. (The information packet for the current meeting is sent out with the agenda.)
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
