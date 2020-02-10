Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Colchester Winter Carnival
The Colchester Winter Carnival was a great success. Congratulations to the Colchester’s Got Talent: All Stars! Talent Show Winners:
Finalists:
Individual Singers: 1st Place: Lucas Moran; 2nd Place: Jennifer Martel; 3rd Place: Aaliyah Metzger
Variety Acts: 1st Place: Merrick Hard; 2nd Place: Thorsten Andreasson; 3rd Place: Logan Crocker
Group Acts: 1st Place: Sabrina & Troy Cyphers; 2nd Place: UpScale (quartet): Carol Hollenbeck, April Knight, Carolynn O’Donnell, & Trecia Pallman-Hamilton; 3rd Place: The Bay Boys (band): Sawyer Cyphers, Gunnar Perren, Jacob Robare, & Charlie Gauthier
Thanks to Talent Show judges Amy Minor, Mark Ellingson, and Miss Vermont 2019 Jillian Fisher.
Thank you to the businesses, organizations, and individuals that made this year’s event possible. Your continued support and generosity is greatly appreciated! We could not do it without you:
• American Legion Post 91
• Bauer, Gravel, Farnham
• Bevins’ Door
• Bia Diagnostics
• Coates Island Marina
• Colchester Contracting Services
• Colchester Lions’ Club
• Colchester Police Dept.
• Colchester School District & High School Athletics, Custodial Staff, & National Honor Society
• Cummings Electric
• Dick Mazza’s General Store
• Dr. Anna Bolanis, Family Dentistry
• Elite Billing Services, LLC
• Fab-Tech Inc./CPS Group
• Hazelett Corporation
• Inspire Kitchen & Bath
• Jamie Polli, our Talent Show Emcee
• Kent Booraem, State Farm Insurance
• LCATV
• Malletts Bay Bicycle & Ski
• Malletts Bay Self Storage
• Marina at Marble Island
• Mike’s Auto Parts
• Mike & Ethan Guillemette
• North Country Federal Credit Union
• Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
• Petit Brook Veterinary Clinic
• Rebecca J. Collman, MD
• Red Leaf Software
• Rich Gardner
• Saba Marine
• Shadow Cross Farm
• Sleepy Dog Kennel
• Steve Davis and Colchester High School Food Service
• Studio 3 Dance
• Three Brothers Pizza & Grill
• Val Palotta
• Vermont Nut Free Chocolates
A huge “Thank You” to Sheppard Custom Homes, our major sponsor for the Talent Show!
We’d also like to recognize Colchester resident and business owner Rebecca Robbins-Bushway, owner of Robin’s Nest Massage, for offering complementary chair massages on Saturday at the Carnival. Her attraction was inadvertently omitted from the printed schedules, and we appreciate her generosity.
Office of the Town Clerk | Treasurer
Julie Graeter
As February begins don’t forget that the Town Clerk’s Office is a “one-stop shopping experience”. We are ready to process your Stormwater Utility Billing payment; license your furry family member; provide you with your Early/Absentee Ballots for the Town Meeting/Presidential Primary Elections; and receive your March 16th Property Tax installment. Information about all of these “To-Do List” items is on the Town Clerk’s webpages at http://colchestervt.gov/322/Town-Clerk.
Important information/dates:
• Stormwater Billing is due February 20, 2020
• Dog licenses are due by April 1st, but license by February 29, 2020 and you’ll be entered automatically for our “Your Dog is #1” Contest!
• Early/Absentee Ballots will be available by February 12, 2020
• Property Taxes are due Monday, March 16th, the last of three installments
For more about the Town Clerk’s Office visit http://colchestervt.gov/townclerk or call 264-5520.
Assessor
Robert Vickery
• We have sent out requests for inventories to commercial properties. This request will be for all income and expenses related to the real estate only. This data is important in understanding market rents, vacancy rates, and typical expenses for commercial real estate and will help in establishing values
• We have completed the valuation software update with all reports and systems working properly
• We are reviewing all the Certificate of Occupancy/Compliance notices issued in 2019
• Continue preparations for the 2020 Grand List
• Continue inspections of new construction that was permitted as of April 1, 2019
For more about the Assessor’s Office visit http://colchestervt.gov/assessor or call
264-5671.
Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
• AARP’S Tax Aide Service: volunteers will file taxes. Appointments are available on Saturday mornings 9:15 AM — 1:15 PM. Beginning 2/25, available Tuesdays 1:00-4:00 pm. Service is free, but you must have an appointment. Hurry, as slots fill quickly. Call 264-5660 to schedule.
• One-on-One Tutoring: Mondays 4:00-6:00 PM & 5:00-8:00 PM; Wednesdays 4:00-6:00 PM. Students from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Colchester campus) tutor students in reading, math, and science at the library. The program is focused on grades 1-6, but tutoring is available in other grades for certain subjects. There is no fee for this service. Call us at 264-5660 to sign up.
• DnD Teens: Friday, 2/14 & 2/28, 3:30 PM. Join our campaign as we traverse and adventure together in The Temple of the Basilisk Cult. Snacks provided. Teens grades 6-12.
• Read to Willy Wonka the Volunteer Therapy Dog: Wednesday, 2/19, 4:15 PM. Read to Willy, or if you’re not yet reading, an adult will read to you while you and Willy Wonka enjoy the stories. Call to sign up!
• Getting the Most Out of Your Benefits & Medicare: Wednesday, 2/19, 6:30 PM. Join us as we cover both subjects to help you make the right decisions as you go into retirement.
• Teen Time: Thursday, 2/20, 2:30 – 5:00 PM: Snacks in the YA room; maybe crafts; a surprise in a box! Come open it with a friend to find out what’s inside. Teens grades 6-12.
• Kids’ Afternoon Movie: Tuesday, 2/25, 2:00 PM. Join us during February break for a new-release family movie. Popcorn will be served!
• Kids’ Escape Room: Friday, 2/28, 2:00 PM. Break out of our epic escape room! Space is limited so register early! Ages 5 & up.
Sign up for our e-newsletter at https://colchestervt.gov/718/Our-eNewsletter. We send monthly library updates to all our interested patrons.
For more about Burnham Library events visit http://colchestervt.gov/library or call (802) 264-5660.
Upcoming Town Meetings:
• Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next Meeting: 2/18
• Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: 3/11
• Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00 am, Champlain Room, 2nd floor. Next meeting: 3/11
• Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00pm, at the Bayside Activity Center or per agenda. Next meeting: 2/17
• Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM at Burnham Library. Next meeting: 2/20
• Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 2/25
All meetings take place at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the 3rd floor unless otherwise noted.
Upcoming events:
• Annual Town Meeting: Monday, March 2, 2020 7:00 PM. Sign-in begins at 6:30 PM. Community Dinner at Colchester High School cafeteria 5:30 – 6:30 PM. Bring a dessert to share.
Notices:
• The Town Offices will be closed on Monday, February 17 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
• From Parks & Recreation: Due to work being done on the flooring at the Colchester Meeting House, Colchester’s regular Playgroup will be cancelled temporarily.