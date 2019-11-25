Adult Services
What happens to a marriage when time and distance interrupt its natural course? Celestial and Roy have scarcely been married a year when a shocking event forces them apart for many years. Finding herself unexpectedly alone, Celestial turns to their best friend, Andre, for support, creating heart-wrenching complications for all three of them. Life changes and conflicting emotions lead to a dilemma that has no satisfactory solution. Pain is unavoidable, yet ultimately no one is to blame. Narrated in turns by each of the three main characters, the reader sees multiple perspectives and develops sympathy for all. In this emotionally gripping novel, Jones explores the complexities of love, loyalty, duty, and what it means to be black in America.