Self-discovery on a road trip across America is a classic theme in American literature. This first novel about what happens when strangers take a tour of the USA from New York to Los Angeles was a delight to read. The unlikely quartet thrown together by chance reminded me of characters from an RK Narayan novel. Their journey is not just a geographical one, and the hard-won self-knowledge will be remembered long after the book has been finished. Whether you identify with recently widowed Pival Sengupta of Kolkata, Ronnie Munshi the indefatigable tour operator, Satya the young immigrant and ‘expert’ guide, or Rebecca, the aspiring actress and chaperone, the plot twists will keep you absorbed as they navigate their American odyssey.

