Bill Simmons, 72, of Colchester, Vt., died of lung cancer on July 31, 2020.
He was born April 11, 1948, to Peggy and Walter Simmons in Bryn Mawr, PA.
He married Sharon Wheeler in 1966 and they had two children, Shelly and William Jr. (Bill).
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Simmons; his daughter and her husband, Shelly and Erich Becker of Colorado; and his son and his wife, Bill and Tess Simmons of Richmond, Vt. He loved his three grandchildren with his whole heart, Courtney and Ryan Giordano of Colorado and Will Simmons of Vermont.
He leaves his sister and her husband, Candy and Mike DePaul of Milton, Vt., and his brother and his wife, Stephen and Elizabeth of Sneads Ferry, N.C. He leaves his sister-in-law and her husband, Pam and Tony Carrier of Colchester. Bill loved his nieces and nephews - Dawn and Paige Carrier, Melissa and Tuffer DePaul and Adrianne Simmons.
Per Bill’s request there will be no visiting hours or service.
Donations can be made in Bill’s memory to the UVM Home Health Care and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446 or the McClure Miller Respite House at 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
The family also invites you to share your memoires and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.