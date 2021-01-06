It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce Tammy DeForge of Colchester, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, at the age of 60 after a long and relentless battle with depression. She had many good years, but recently struggled with her physical and mental health.
Tammy was born on April 22, 1960 in Burlington, Vermont, to Gerald “Jake” DeForge and the late Joyce A Handl DeForge. She leaves behind her father, Jake, step-mother, Mary (Starling) DeForge, and siblings Jake DeForge, Cheri Lurvey, Vickie DeForge, and Kalvin DeForge and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her nieces, Raya Lurvey, Eliza Lurvey and Jessi DeForge, were like daughters and meant the world to her.
Tammy was a passionate and adventurous person, who dedicated her life to the people she loved. She spent her life enjoying photography, travel, poetry, her pets (“Z” and “Poo”), plants, and spending her winters hopping Tiki bars with her beloved Aunt Nancy DeForge in Florida.
She had an undeniably infectious laugh and a kind heart. Though she struggled most of her life with depression, she did win many battles. She fought hard for herself, but in the end she did not win the war.
We would like anyone who suffers from depression or mental illness to keep fighting. You are not alone and support is within reach. If you know anyone who is or may be struggling, reach out to them.
Tammy’s wishes were for “no religious ceremony!” but a party to celebrate her life at a bar/restaurant. The celebration will be announced once COVID-19 has passed and it is safe. Until then, lift a glass in remembrance of the wonderful person she was and will always be to us - preferably a White Russian!
Donations can be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and Humane Society of Chittenden County.
