Shirley A. Chevalier was born on February 27, 1942 to Leroy and Josephine Guyette of Berlin Vermont. The family moved to Weathersfield, Vermont where they owned and operated the general store for many years.
While growing up in of Weathersfield, Shirley rode her horse Babe frequently throughout the countryside. Shirley’s schooling began in a one room school house and continued through attending Springfield high school.
Shirley moved to Colchester in the early 60’s. She raised her five children with Lake Champlain as their playground. Every kid in the neighborhood called her Mrs. C. She made sure we all had big birthday parties with tons of fun activities, like bobbing for apples and pin the tail on the donkey etc... She often loaded up her VW bus (with flowers in the grill) with kids and animals, to have all kinds of fun.
She began her professional career at the Burlington Airport in charge of Public Relations and Tour Guides. Shirley was asked to take photographs of the airport events and soon discovered she had a talent for photography.
Shirley overcame her fear of flying while at the airport, learned how to fly, and then bought her own airplane. Shirley combined her natural talent for photography with her love of flying and presto FliRite Aviation was born (her aerial photography business). During this time Shirley and FliRite Aviation became well known and was the subject of newspaper and magazine articles, as well as video segments on local television.
Shirley’s second love was of her Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. She spent many hours riding all over New England with her friends and recovering new ones.
She leaves behind her great friend and aviation business partner Hobie Tomlinson of Huntington, Vermont, her sister, Janice Cook of Bedford, NH, nephew Jeff Sargent, of Ascutney, Vt., her daughters, Tammi Heath of Milton, Vt., Shari Mullen of Burlington, Vt. and three stepsons, Brian Chevalier, of Colorado, John Chevalier of Saint Albans, Vt., Daniel Chevalier, of South Burlington, Vt., as well as nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Shirley‘s family would like to thank all her many great friends and caretakers who gave her laughter, love, and memories. Her wonderful friends gave Shirley great final memories by flying her to her favorite places, making her smile all the way.
Heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to the staff of UVM Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care.
