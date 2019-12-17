Richard Everett Briggs died peacefully after a long illness in Rockville, Md., on Dec. 8, 2019. He was born in Amesbury, Mass., on Dec. 26, 1938, the son of Richard Clark Briggs and Marjorie King Lloyd.
Growing up in Amesbury, he attended the public schools there and graduated from Amesbury High School in 1956. He then entered Princeton University, where he played varsity baseball and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1960. Following graduation, he went to Washington, D.C., where he was Special Assistant to the Chairman of the Interstate Commerce Commission.
He joined the Association of American Railroads in 1969 rising to the position of Executive Vice President, from which he retired. An avid golfer at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md., he won numerous tournaments and awards in his younger days. Later he took up his second passion, fishing. His summers were spent at his cottage on Lake Champlain, where his reputation as a “fish whisperer” was widely recognized.
He is survived by his son, Richard E. Briggs II, and his wife, Meg of Vero Beach, Fla., and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Lloyd of Colchester, Vt., Scott of Colorado Springs, Colo., and sister, Cheryl of Hamburg, N.Y., in addition to eight nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember him can send donations to Casey house, 6001 Muncaster Mill Rd., Rockville MD 20855