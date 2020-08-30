Nancy Elaine (Bathgate) Mullany, age 72, peacefully passed away on August 27, 2020 at Almost Like Home in Arvada, Colorado following an eleven year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on October 8, 1947.
Nancy was predeceased by her father James Bathgate and mother Nancy Violet “Vi” Bathgate-Smith, stepfather Jay Smith and brother James “Jim” Bathgate, Jr. who passed away in August of last year. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Richard “Dick” J Mullany of Rollinsville, Colo., daughter Kate Mullany Brooks (son-in-law Jason Brooks) of Superior, Colo., and David J Mullany (daughter-in-law Serena Tamburrini) of Waitsfield, Vt., and her two granddaughters Avery and Teagan Brooks; brother Ronald “Ron” Bathgate (Nancy) of Prescott, Ariz., nephew Christopher “Chris” S. Bathgate (Jerilyn) of Greensboro, N.C., and nephew Jason M. Bathgate (Monica) of Waipu, New Zealand; niece Elizabeth “Betsy” Parker (Matt) of South Portland, Maine, and nephew Cullen Mullany of Bozeman, Mont.; nephew Robert J “BJ” Mullany (Emily) of Manhattan, N.Y. and niece Kelly Megan Parrish (Brendon); and sisters-in-law Arlene Bathgate of Tucson, Ariz., Patricia “Pat” (Mullany) Cincotta of Glendale, Ariz., Jane Mullany of Yarmouth, Maine and Lynne Mullany of Plainfield, Ill. Nancy is also survived by her beloved family of college friends in Vermont.
Nancy attended Springfield High School in Springfield, Vt., and graduated in 1965. She attended the University of Vermont where she was nicknamed and known amongst close friends as “Gate”. At UVM, she was a member of the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta, serving as President for one year, and known by her sisters as “The Guiding Light” as they commonly depended on her for advice in doing what was right. Nancy graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Comparative Religion, and in 2000 she earned her Master’s Degree in Special Education from UVM. Nancy taught first and second grade at Richmond Elementary School in Richmond, Vt., where she was respected and admired by her colleagues for 38 years. She loved her profession, and she dedicated endless hours in and out of the classroom to her cherished students.
Nancy was a natural athlete; she spent much of her childhood involved in ballet and tap dancing, and she later turned her interest to tennis, golf, and skiing as an adult. One of her greatest joys was playing doubles with Dick and their tennis friends. In her free time she enjoyed going for walks, reading a good book, and knitting gifts for loved ones. She shared the talent and joy for fine cooking with her late mother and brother, and she was famous within her inner circles for her apple pie.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be announced for summer or fall of 2021 in Vermont, when her family and friends may gather safely to remember and honor her as she deserves.
In lieu of flowers, the Mullany/Bathgate family would appreciate a donation in Nancy’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association: http://act.alz.org/goto/Nancy_Mullany