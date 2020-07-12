Krisann Marie Paquette, 57, of Essex Junction, Vermont began her flight amongst the angels surrounded by her family inspiring us with her courage and grace as the dedicated staff members of the University of Vermont Medical Center supported Krisann in her end of life journey.
Born on February 20, 1963, Krisann lived most of her life in Essex Junction graduating from Essex Junction High School in 1981. Krisann worked in a variety of healthcare positions over the years always giving of herself for those in need. Her kind and gentle spirit lifted those in need of comfort. Her quick wit, sense of humor and mischievous grin will be remembered by all those whose lives she touched.
We will remember Krisann for the unconditional love she gave without expectations or judgment. She loved children always being the first to play games with them especially with her cherished granddaughter Kennadi. Her joy was contagious whether hunting with family, fishing, camping, motorcycling ortravelling, always seeing life as an adventure while sharing herself with family and friends.
Krisann’s life was challenging as she rode the roller coaster with plenty of ups and downs. She bravely dealt with each twist and turn by writing the most beautiful poetry. She sought to find her own peace so as to not burden others. Her heart was truly bigger then her whole body and as her son so eloquently said”... mom’s personality would take up a chapter book”. We can never express what she meant to her family and friends.
Krisann is survived by her partner Donald Rich of Essex Junction, mother Ginny Paquette of Colchester, father Ramon (Ray) Paquette and his partner Karen Martin of Essex Junction, her son, Chad Hubbard of Essex Junction, all of Vermont. Sisters Jodi Blow (husband Jim) of Wittmann, Arizona, Sherri George (husband Phil) of South Burlington, her granddaughter Kennadi Hubbard of Essex Junction. Nephews Michael Blow (wife Connie), Travis Blow (wife Tabetha) and Ryan Blow (wife Amy) all of Arizona and niece Nicole Brin (husband Jayson) also of Arizona. Krisann is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She shared a special relationship with her Uncle Reggie and Uncle Ronnie. She had a lifelong friend Lori Cofelice (Valway) who she met in kindergarten and was with her until the end.
Krisann is predeceased by paternal grandparents, Leonel and Helen Paquette; maternal grandparents Pete and Gladys Chambers and brother Dennis Paquette.
Per Krisann’s wishes there will be no public services. A private family celebration will be held in Vermont at a later date. The family would like to thank the incredible McClure 4, ICU staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center for their compassionate care given to Krisann. A most grateful thank you to Dr. Jackson, Nurse David and Nurse LeShea for your guidance and concern for our family as we supported Krisann on her end of life journey.
