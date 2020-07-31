COLCHESTER – Gloria Wright Scribner of Colchester, passed away after a long and wonderful life, at the age of 89 on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Gloria was born in Burlington, VT on December 6, 1930, the youngest of seven children of the late John and Letitia Loughead Wright of Burlington. She was raised in Burlington, graduated in 1948 from the Burlington High School, and worked for Abrahams Drug Store in Burlington between 1948 and 1952.
In 1948 she met her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles M. Scribner and was married to her true soul mate on August 11, 1950. Making Colchester her home since her marriage, she had always been active in her local church and community, volunteering many hours with the Meals on Wheels Program, Transportation for the Fletcher Allen Hospital, working the Colchester Polls, as well as holding the title of Lister and Justice of the Peace for the Town. In her later years, she continued her volunteering efforts in many capacities for the Ronald McDonald House and with the North Avenue Alliance Church.
She enjoyed her role as mother and homemaker. Family always came first with Gloria, where home was the gathering place for many wonderful meals with family and friends. She loved cooking and often shared her baked goods, especially her baked beans, at many family and church gatherings. She loved her family and viewed her most admirable achievement as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a devoted and active member of North Avenue Alliance Church, serving for over 50 years, enjoyed hosting bible studies, shopping and quilting. For Gloria, quilting provided her another way to give back to her community by making several quilts for the Ronald McDonald House and CARE-NET.
She is survived by her son, Stephen E. Scribner (Nancy) of Cabot, VT; grandchildren, Melissa Scribner and Eric Scribner (Tricia) of Cabot, VT, Katylyn (Katy) of Colchester, Vt, and Jeremiah (Jed) Ruhl of Underhill, VT; step grandchildren, Mike DeForge (Sonya) of Savannah, TN, and Michelle McCall (Chris) of Panama, FL; great grandchildren, Hayley Giard, Hunter Baker, Abigail and Caleb Scribner; step great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Matt DeForge, and Alexis and Arielle McCall. She also is survived by a large extended family, many beloved, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as well as all who called her Ma.
Gloria was predeceased by her parents; husband, Charles M. Scribner; daughters, Kelly Scribner and Brenda Scribner DeForge; Son in-law, David DeForge; brothers, William “Ed”, John “Jack” and Wilfred Wright; and sisters, Alice Wright, Gladys Wright Sowman and Ivy Wright Dunlap Butcher.
A celebration of Gloria’s life and reception will be held at the family farm, 131 Parsons Road, Colchester, VT on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11:00 am. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be at the Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington, at the convenience of the family.
The Scribner family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and appreciation to the staff and volunteers at the Ethan Allen Residence for their loving care, support and compassion given to Gloria during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gloria’s honor to either the North Avenue Alliance Church, 901 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408, the ANEW Shelter, 89 North Street, Burlington, VT 05401 or the Ethan Allen Residence, 1200 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408.
Arrangement are in the care of A.W. Rich Funeral Home, 57 Main Street in Essex Junction. Those wishing to send on-line condolences or share a memory of Gloria, may do so at: www.awrfh.com.