COLCHESTER – David E. Wolcott, 93, passed away at McClure-Miller Respite House on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born on August 20, 1927, in Colchester, the son of Max and Florence (Cloe) Wolcott. He was stationed in Germany with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. In Civilian life, Dave was a machinist in the tool making trade. He enjoyed working with horses, the outdoors, growing vegetables, coin collecting and working on cars, always striving to “Do it Right.”
He is survived by his wife, Marion (Root) Wolcott, his children: David L. Wolcott and wife, Dee, Dana Wolcott, and wife, Barb, Melinda Wolcott, Dennis Wolcott and Lori Ann Pion; grandchildren: Angela Unwin, Eric Wolcott, Chasidy Benjamin, Justin Wolcott, Corey Wolcott, Bryant Wolcott and Leandra Pion; three great-grandchildren and his brother, Eben Wolcott.
He was predeceased by his sisters: Lesley, Linda, Lida, Sylvia, Carol and Sandra and brother Elwin.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 11 a.m. in Colchester Village Cemetery, Main St., with Military Honors being rendered by the VT Army National Guard.
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, Burlington is in charge of arrangements.
