On Sunday May 17, 2020 the world lost a shining star. Dana Lee Sanderson, 60, of Colchester Vt., passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident.
Dana was born on February 22, 1960 to Hilda Shepard Sanderson and Clifford Sanderson. Dana spent his entire childhood and teens growing up in South Burlington, Vt., where he graduated from South Burlington High School in 1978. He was known for having one of the coolest cars, a 1969 Cougar XR7. Many of Dana's friends spent time with him cruising Church Street and Battery Park in his car. Dana loved his friends and they loved him.
Dana has worked at The Automaster for the last 20 years. The group of people he worked with were like family. He developed amazing life long friendships with the people he worked with.
In 1989 Dana married the love of his life, Kelly DeGrechie. During this marriage they had two beautiful boys Jacob and Derek. Dana loved his sons more then life itself. His greatest joy was watching them play sports. He was their biggest cheerleader, and boy did he cheer. He also enjoyed watching professional sports and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys.
Dana's second love was his Harley (Celeste). Dana was at his happiest when riding his bike. This is where he was a free man. Family and friends could not wait until winter was done so he could get out and ride his bike. He was not a patient guy and not good at hibernating. Dana loved partaking in charity rides that were held by Green Mountain Harley Davidson. Two of his favorites were the Rolling Thunder and the United Motorcyclist of Vermont Annual Toy Run. This is where he met his second family. He met so many wonderful people and developed life long friendships. He will be missed terribly by this unique family.
Dana leaves behind his two sons Jacob Sanderson of Denver Colo., Derek Sanderson of Colchester, Vt., their mom Kelly DeGrechie Cowles and her family who loved Dana very much. He also leaves his sister Lisa St.Onge and her husband Steve, his brother Dale Sanderson and Dale's fiancé Maryrose Maynard, and many nieces and nephews. Dana is predeceased by his parents Hilda and Clifford Sanderson and friend Craig DeGrechie.
At this time there will be no visiting hours or burial ceremony. A celebration of Dana's life will be held at a future date.
In memory of Dana contributions can be made to SLAMT1D and United Motorcyclist of Vermont annual Toy Run.