Novel (new) Coronavirus: This is a new and unsettling experience. We can’t see the virus; we don’t always know who is sick; we don’t know who may have the virus but is not showing symptoms. It is natural to worry about our family, friends, co-workers, and our own health or financial situation. Fear and panic will not improve our individual or community outcome. We need to work together as we did in response to Hurricane Irene to be “Vermont Strong.”
Town Role: The Town of Colchester is focused on continuing to deliver our crucial municipal services while adjusting to evolving advice about COVID-19. The Town has a well-developed Emergency Operations Plan which was augmented with Continuation of Operations Plans. The plans help guide us in decision making depending on available staffing. Some support functions have transitioned in part to remote work. We have suspended all Town Library and Recreation Programs including ACE before and after school care through April 6th.
We are closely following the recommendations and guidance from both the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control as they pertain to the Town as an employer and a provider of municipal services. We are also monitoring daily communications from the Vermont Emergency Operations Center. At a special meeting this week, the Selectboard will review our annual update of the Emergency Operations Plan, and will be considering suspending non-essential Town board and commission meetings until April 13th.
We have implemented steps to maintain the capacity of our first responding public safety services (police, fire and rescue). This includes proper use of personal protective equipment; cleaning of facilities; and additional questions and protocols for responding to calls for service.
While we normally enjoy in person visits, for now whenever possible, please call or email using this staff directory: https://colchestervt.gov/directory.aspx. If you do not know who to call, please contact Linda Gustainis Management Coordinator at 264-5509 or lgustainis@colchestervt.gov.
Please reach out to your friends, family, neighbors, and co-works to see if they have needs including deliveries or other assistance. Caring for others is good for both those receiving and providing care.
Your Town staff cares about you and will continue to do our best to provide our municipal services during this difficult time and evolving situation.
For more about the Town Manager’s Office visit http://colchestervt.gov/manager or call (802) 264-5509.
Economic Development Department
Kathi Walker O’Reilly, Director
• Attended Hazelett Corporation’s recognition by the House of Representatives at the Statehouse
• Town Meeting Day Communication
• Year in Review Video compilation, script writing and work with LCATV
• Continue with Website review and updates
• Presented to the Chittenden County Commercial Realtors on Colchester Economic Development
• Toured Fort Ethan Allen regarding St. Michaels properties that are for sale
• Continue work on SSTA Board of Directors and Executive Committee
• Met with Colchester food manufacturer that wants to expand
For more visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/econdev or call (802) 264-5508.
Department of Public Works
Bryan Osborne, Director
• Continuing to advance the design for the reconstruction of the Prim and West Lakeshore Drive Intersection project.
• Public bid opening for the reconstruction of the Blakely Road/Laker Lane Intersection has taken place. Currently evaluating proposals.
• Applied for a grant to advance the design of a roundabout at the Bayside intersection. Announcement coming later in March.
• Continuing the design for stormwater improvements in Shore Acres and the surrounding area to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
• Continuing on the development of a phosphorus control plan to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
• Continuing to advance 30% engineering for the replacement of culverts beneath Lower Mt. View Drive.
For more visit http://colchestervt.gov/publicworks or call (802) 264-5620.
Upcoming Town Meetings
• Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next Meeting: 4/7
• Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: 4/8
• Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00 am, Champlain Room, 2nd floor. Next meeting: 4/8
• Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00pm, at the Bayside Activity Center or per agenda. Next meeting: 4/20
• Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM at Burnham Library. Next meeting: 4/16
• Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 3/24
All meetings take place at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the 3rd floor unless otherwise noted.
Upcoming events
• Registration is open for the 8th Annual Causeway Race (6/6/20) and the 36th Annual Colchester Triathlon (7/26/2020) via Active.com. You can also find more details at: https://colchestervt.gov/357/Events
Notices:
• Winter Concert – Canceled. A Night with In the Pocket: Friday, March 27, 2020 @ CHS Performing Arts Center has been canceled.