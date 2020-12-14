Just because your holiday gathering might be smaller this year, doesn't mean your table should be any less festive.
Support local bakeries this holiday season by indulging in sugary cookies, layered cakes and flaky baked goods. Most places are taking orders in advance, so fill out their online form or place a call, and then pick up your box of goodies curbside.
Is a local bakery offering holiday sweets missing from this list? Let us know.
Madeleine’s Bakery, Milton
Year-round, Madeline’s in Milton offers a wide variety of cookies sold individually or by the dozen. This holiday season, choose from seasonal favorites like ginger and frosted sugar or stick to the classics, with oatmeal raisin or chocolate chip. Cookies are $2.25 each or $22.50 for a dozen.
Madeline’s also sells pies for $15 each. A pecan or maple cream pie will surely add joy to your holiday table, so call ahead to place an order.
- Address: 5 Southerberry Dr, Milton, VT 05468
- Phone: (802) 891-6954
Mirabelle’s Bakery, South Burlington
Mirabelle’s, known state-wide for its richly-layered cakes, has a special holiday menu for 2020. This holiday, try their Snowflake Cake, a vanilla spongecake with cranberries, lemon custard and white chocolate mousse, topped with crunchy meringue. Order the six or eight-inch version, perfect for your small gathering this year.
Mirabelle’s menu also includes holiday cookie trays ranging from $40-72. Order online anytime or by phone during business hours.
- Address: 3006 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
- Phone: 802-658-3074
West Meadow Farm Bakery, Essex Junction
Accommodate the dietary restrictions in your household this season by ordering sweet treats from West Meadow Farm. All of the bakery’s cookies, pies and breads are gluten free.
Order sticky buns and almond tea cakes for a Christmas morning treat, or a mixed berry pie for evening dessert. Peanut butter, ginger or sugar cookies are $2 each or for $22.50 per dozen. Order b filling out the online form by Dec. 19.
- Address: 4 Carmichael St, Essex Junction, VT 05452
- Phone: 802-878-1646
Sweet Vermont Treats, Colchester
Home baker and entrepreneur Karli Chouinard in Colchester is selling holiday cookie decorating kits for $25. The kit includes six sugar cookies, six gingerbread, three pastry bags filled with vanilla buttercream and four cups of sprinkles. Fill out the online form by Christmas Eve to order.
Every weekend, she also has a selection of pre-decorated holiday cookies, whoopie pies and cupcakes available for order and delivery. Check her Facebook for next weekend’s offerings.
- Phone: 802-522-6907
Leunigs Bistro and Cafe, Burlington
Travel might be out of the question this holiday season, but you could still pretend to be in France this Christmas by ordering sweet treats from Leunigs in Burlington. Treat your family to a special breakfast of Pain Au Chocolats and quiche tarts and a transportive dessert of French macarons.
Leunigs is also offering cookie centerpiece platters and boxes in a variety of flavors and sizes. Order their French toast casserole or cinnamon buns ahead of time, and then bake them at home yourself. Order online and then pick up anytime between 12-6 p.m.
- Address: 115 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
- Phone: 802-863-3759
