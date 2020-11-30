It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season — the tree is alight on Church Street and festive window displays are popping up all over town.
The Church Street Marketplace in downtown Burlington is a pedestrian-only street which was created in 1981. It is a National Register Historic District and has been named one of the Great Public Spaces in America for its historic buildings, retail shopping and aesthetics. Each year about 1.5 million visitors head to Church Street to shop and eat.
If you're headed to Burlington during the month of December to shop locally for everyone on your list, be sure to mask up and find a parking spot that is convenient and affordable.
Here are your options:
Street parking
In downtown Burlington, parking meters are enforced from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The majority of Burlington’s street parking is marked with Smart Meters, which cost $1.50 an hour and can be paid with coins, a credit card or the ParkMobile app.
Don't need a full hour? Increase or decrease the amount of time by pushing the “+ Time” or “- Time” buttons on the meter.
Smart Meters are conveniently located around the central shopping district, on Main, College, Bank and Cherry Streets, as well as on St. Paul and Pine Streets.
Street parking is free on Sundays and all city-recognized holidays. Parking in a designated handicap spot is free with a visible handicap placard or plate.
Municipal garages
There are three city-operated garages near the main downtown area. Marketplace Garage between Bank and Cherry Streets is the closest to the Church Street Marketplace, but for a limited time, Lakeview and College Street garages are free from 5 p.m. to midnight for all visitors.
Depending on how long you are staying, parking in a garage will most likely be the cheaper option, if slightly farther away from where you are going. Parking in all three municipal garages is free for the first two hours of your stay.
Like street parking, municipal garages are also free on Sundays and holidays. With a placard, handicap spaces are also free.
- Marketplace Garage (entrances at 147 Cherry St. and Bank St.)
- College Street Garage (entrances at 60 College St. and Battery St.)
- Lakeview Garage (41 Cherry St.)
Parking lots
Downtown Burlington also has several conveniently-located parking lots. Most lots are available to the public after 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and all day on weekends. Parking here costs $4 an hour.
The lots nearest to the Church Street Marketplace include:
- 2 Center St. Lot
- 110 Main Lot
- Lawson Lot, 117 St. Paul St.
- 86 Main St. Lot
