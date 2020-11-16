In the state of Vermont, leaves, grass and yard trimmings are banned from landfills. Now that most of the trees have shed their fall color, you should drop off what you rake up from your lawn at one of the Chittenden County Solid Waste District drop-off locations.
Here's what you need to know.
Cost:
There is no fee at any of the locations for one pickup load per day.
Rules:
All leaf bags must not include any wood, including twigs. Plastic bags, rocks and sod are also not allowed.
You must use paper or compostable bags for yard debris, or you can empty your bags on site.
Drop-off sites:
Green Mountain Compost — 1042 Redmond Rd, Williston, VT 05495
Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday
This is the best place to bring leaves and yard waste, according to Chittenden Solid Waste District. All leaves collected in Chittenden County eventually find their way here to be made into Green Mountain Compost products. This is the only location where a dumping mechanism is allowed.
Essex Drop-Off Center — 218 Colchester Rd. Essex, VT 05452
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
South Burlington Drop-Off Center — 87 Landfill Rd. South Burlington, VT 05403
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Friday, and Saturday
Hinesburg Drop-Off Center — 907 Beecher Hill Rd. Hinesburg, VT 05461
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Milton Drop-Off Center — 36 Landfill Rd. Milton, VT 05468
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Richmond Drop-Off Center — 80 Rogers Lane. Richmond, VT 05477
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday
Williston Drop-Off Center – 1492 Redmond Rd. Williston, VT 05495
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dumping mechanisms for leaves are allowed here.
McNeil Wood & Yard Waste Depot — 111 Intervale Rd. Burlington, VT 05401
Open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
