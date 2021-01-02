Out with the old, and in with the new. As 2021 begins and the holiday season comes to a close, you might be looking to regain space both mentally and physically.
Here are ways to dispose of your Christmas tree and other holiday trash in an eco-friendly way.
Christmas trees
OPTION #1: Bring your tree to one of Chittenden Solid Waste District’s nearby Drop-Off Centers.
The center must be one that accepts natural wood, such as Christmas trees. After drop-off, your tree will be turned into wood chips and used to make some of CSWD’s compost products.
Be sure all ornaments, tinsel, lights and other decorations are removed from the tree ahead of time.
These CSWD centers accept trees:
1. Williston – 1492 Redmond Rd. Williston, VT 05495
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Trailers and dumping mechanisms are allowed at this facility
2. Essex — 218 Colchester Rd. Essex, VT 05452
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
No trailers or dumping mechanisms allowed at this facility
3. Milton — 36 Landfill Rd. Milton, VT 05468
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
No dumping mechanisms allowed at this facility
4. Richmond — 80 Rogers Lane. Richmond, VT 05477
Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday
No trailers or dumping mechanisms are allowed at this facility.
OPTION #2: If you subscribe to curbside trash and recycling pickup, see if your hauler will collect your Christmas for an extra fee. Find their contact number here.
Wrapping paper and packaging
Regular, uncoated wrapping paper (including tissue paper) is accepted in recycling. If it has glitter, foil or is made of cellophane, it should go in trash.
Try to reuse your ribbons and bows for as long as possible. If you need to get rid of them, they belong in the trash.
Bubble wrap, packing peanuts and styrofoam belong in the trash.
Got a question you'd like answered? Send an email to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
