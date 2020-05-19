MONTPELIER — Memorial Day has long served as the unofficial kick-off to yard and garage sale season. Now, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development has clarified that sales are allowed.
However, only ten people, including those hosting the sale, may be present at a time. Hosts and visitors should practice social distancing and wear masks, ACCD said Tuesday.
The agency also announced that pools and beaches may open. However, operators must reduce high contact surfaces and common areas, limit gatherings of people to 10 or less, and regularly clean and disinfect restrooms and other common facilities per CDC guidelines.
Low contact professional services, such as attorneys, accountants, realtors, non-profit workers, and municipal workers, are also able to resume in-person business operations in settings of ten or fewer people. This includes allowing necessary in-person operations in offices and in the field, such as real estate showings and small meetings, provided that participants follow the mandatory health and safety guidelines including physical distancing and cloth face mask recommendations.
Organizations must continue remote work whenever possible. Operators must maintain a log of customers and their contact information for 30 days in the event contact tracing is required by the Health Department.
Prior to Tuesday’s guidance, these businesses were restricted to one-on-one interactions.