Someone much smarter than I said, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear.” I strongly agree, but also add: “...and bad habits.” New Englanders especially get this. Having lived and travelled in many states and countries, I feel that our bucolic countryside and climate with its localized and wide-ranging swings in humidity, temperature and wind is a much greater challenge than consistent dry cold. So, can we keep our feet and bodies happy walking and running all winter? Sure. Naturally, googling the issue will render too much good and bad advice. In less than 200 words, the following are what 48,000+ miles of running and walking in 30+ countries… but mostly between Vermont and the 59th latitude in northern Saskatchewan… has convinced me are the most undervalued and least often attended to tips.
Warm Head = Warm Tootsies
Warm headgear keeps toes and fingers warmer.
Yarn Trumps Bulk
The insulating properties of sophisticated yarns (synthetic and natural) makes a greater difference than thickness. If your sock retailer does not know which are best, find a new sock retailer.
Spacious Toebox and Circulation Trumps Insulation
ANY pressure, tight points = cold feet.
Roomy toebox fit = warm blood to your tootsies.
Generation Trumps Insulation
It is easy for us to generate 25X more heat walking briskly or running vs. sitting. Keep moving!
Head out Into the Wind
Return home with the wind at your back.
Dip Your Head
With a brimmed hat under that warm hat. Your basic ‘baseball’ hat – not only keeps snow out of your glasses, but it also enables you to shield your eyes from inconsiderate oncoming drivers’ whose hi-beams blind you via pupil dilation.
Above All – Get Outside
You CAN do it.
Gary Richter is a manager of the locally owned New Balance store in Maple Tree Place, Williston. Gary has a B.Sc. in Kinesiology. His colleague Sara LaBarre is a board certified pedorthist, practicing locally for 12 years.
