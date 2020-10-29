WINOOSKI — In spite of the pouring rain, Winooski School District “broke ground” Thursday on its new campus, which is to be entirely funded through a $57.8 million federal loan.
The loan comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Rural Development program, which provides affordable funding to communities to help them develop essential services and facilities, according to the agency.
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. was present Oct. 29 for the groundbreaking ceremony. He stood at the tent-covered podium to say he applauds Winooski for moving forward with this project despite the pandemic.
“Some might think this is not the time for ambitious projects,” he said. “We’ve been through tough times before. One of the toughest times in American history was the Civil War, but it was during that war that we finished the Transcontinental Railroad, that we started to build land grant universities.”
While construction actually started over the summer, Thursday’s ceremony marked the official start of the process, which will eventually include significant renovations to existing spaces, a new gymnasium and middle school and elementary school wings.
WSD Superintendent Sean McMannon introduced two students and a teacher who took a moment to acknowledge that the Winooski town and school are built on "stolen land" which once belonged to the Abenaki.
Alexander Yin, a member of the WSD board of education, also spoke at the ceremony. He called the new campus a “beacon of hope.”
“Vermonters often define themselves by how many generations they’ve been here, but in Winooski, where many students are immigrants and first-generation Americans, this school is going to redefine who a Vermonter is,” he said.
Rep. Welch, Winooski students and teachers, school administrators and the campus’ architects all took turns picking up a golden shovel and throwing a symbolic pile of dirt.
WSD’s receival of the USDA loan was first announced Aug. 5, after the district completed a lengthy application process for the financial support.
McMannon, Finance Manager Nicole Mace, Project Manager Tom Barden and leaders from ReArch and TruexCullins, worked with Eric Law, USDA rural development VT/NH community programs director, to complete the process.
The district touts that Winooski will save approximately $11 million over the course of the 30-year USDA loan, due to the historically low interest rate of 2.25 percent.
Mayor Kristine Lott said she is thankful for the funding because Winooski is a working class community, full of people who are diverse in race and class.
“This building is so much more than a school,” she said. “It provides health care, child care, meals and is a space for local events that are vital to our community.”
