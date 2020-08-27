WINOOSKI — Earlier this month, the Winooski Education Association proposed a reopening plan for the district that would have decreased the number of students in school buildings at a time for in-person learning. For a number of reasons, which they listed in a letter to the Winooski administration, WEA saw their plan as not only safer, but more equitable for its diverse community.
That plan was rejected late last week by Superintendent Sean McMannon. Winooski will continue to move ahead with its hybrid reopening model, like many other districts in Chittenden County.
Though McMannon declined the WEA’s overall plan, he has consented to working with the union on close to a dozen other requests.
WEA president Matthew Webb shared that list of requests with the Sun. Here are some highlights:
- Arrange alternative or remote teaching placements for staff who have personal health concerns or who have at-risk household members.
- Look closely at the current status of the various heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to determine if safety requirements are being met.
- Provide procedures for when and how staff should quarantine and stay home. Ensure clear communication about cases of COVID-19 in the school and potential exposure.
- Provide more paid sick time for when employees are not permitted to come into the school because they exhibit COVID-19 or even non-COVID-19 symptoms.
- Allow support staff, such as 1:1 special education assistants, to work remotely when their students are off-site.
- Ensure greater safety for specific groups of staff, including entry screeners, lunch supervisors (when students have masks off), and elementary art, music, physical education and library teachers, who interact with many different groups of students.
“There’s been improvement, even though we didn’t get the lower-density in-person provision,” Webb said. “At least there’s been a willingness to talk about the other pieces.”
Of that list of requests, Webb said one of the most important for faculty is the function and capacity of the district’s HVAC systems.
Scientific research is finding COVID-19 could be spread through airborne transmission, and Winooski’s current systems will “not supply sufficient fresh air ventilation,” according to WEA’s initial letter to administrators.
In the district’s Capital Project improvement plan, almost 1.5 million dollars is set aside for HVAC improvements, but WEA argues those upgrades are unlikely to be made before students arrive Sept. 8.
Webb said most classrooms have unit ventilators, or blowers that sit beneath a window.
“Our maintenance staff has said we can run those at 100 percent capacity for now, but once it gets below 50 degrees, there will come a point where the vent will have to be shut, and it will let in something like only 10 percent of fresh air,” he said.
Many faculty members now find themselves asking: It’s okay for now, but what happens on November 1?
Webb said if teachers had been given some decision-making power earlier this summer, these late-in-the-game requests and revisions might have been avoided.
Teachers and staff were included on reopening committees, but were not given the power to make decisions relative to which reopening model was ultimately chosen, Webb said.
“It’s important not to confuse the presence of teachers and staff on those committees with decision making power, which they didn't have,” he said. “I think that set up a lot of the issues and was one of the reasons why we came forward with our own plan.”
Many of the teachers and staff who were on the committees that worked over the summer on different aspects of reopening are active members of the WEA, but Webb made it clear those individuals were representing the faculty as a whole, not the union.
“I heard, I don't know if this is true, but I heard that some schools have given designated positions to union voices on their reopening committees or the task forces,” he said. “Our superintendent did put that into the structure.”
Furthermore, faculty felt there was not enough communication this summer between teachers and administrators.
Webb said the WEA would have been able to release their proposal for reopening sooner, if they had been further clued in to the process.
Webb said it wasn’t until WEA saw the school board’s Aug. 12 meeting agenda that they realized a hybrid reopening, of two days in person and three days remote, was the way the administration was leaning.
“Despite what the superintendent may think, this plan wasn’t an effort to blindside anybody at the last minute,” he said. “It wasn't like we weren't busy working and thinking. It's just that all of a sudden it became clear this board meeting is the last possible opportunity we have to share our concerns.”
According to meeting minutes, almost a dozen teachers and staff members spoke during the public comment portion of the Aug. 12 meeting.
Kyle Blindow, who has been a physical education teacher and coach in Winooski for eight years, said on in-person learning days, student pod, or group sizes were still too large.
“My favorite part of my job is seeing all the students in the elementary school and middle school,” he said. “But 25 people or more per hour is too much. We have to realize I am still seeing hundreds of students a day.”
Mary Carleton, a fourth grade teacher, shared that her request from her doctor to go on unpaid leave due to health concerns was denied by the superintendent.
According to article 10.72 of the Winooski teacher agreement, "a leave of absence not to exceed one school year may be granted upon written request and at the discretion of the Superintendent for professional improvement, exchange teaching, Peace Corps and Teacher Corps, provided said leave is in the best interest of the Winooski School District."
“I care too much for my students, but have medical conditions that are out of my control,” she said. “I want to feel appreciated.”
In the few short weeks that are left before doors open Sept. 8, the WEA is committed to working on finding solutions for the people it represents.
With its reopening plan rejected, WEA is now back to the drawing board to get items on their list approved and revised by McMannon.
“There are still things that need to be agreed to, that in the end might fall apart, but at least there are efforts being made now,” he said. “And for me, it's always been important that we not appear to be obstructionist, but constructive.”