MONTPELIER — Even with the arrival of 9,000 out of state college students, Vermont continues to have the lowest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, according to the state's financial regulation commissioner Michael Pieciak.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine indicated Friday that the state's testing and quarantine policies will remain the same, despite changes in federal recommendations.
Pieciak has become the state's point person on COVID-19 data. "We continue to maintain the lowest per capita infection rate across the country," he said Friday.
There were 50 new cases last week and more than 16,000 people tested for the virus. Roughly 8,600 of those tests were for college students. As of Friday, just 19 students attending college in Vermont had tested positive for COVID-19.
Pieciak noted that many students in Vermont are either Vermonters or are arriving from states with low outbreak levels. Vermont is also aggressively testing students, with students being tested the day they arrive and seven days later at a minimum. He contrasted that with the University of North Carolina, which was testing only students with symptoms or those exposed to someone who had tested positive for the disease.
Ultimately, 15,000 out of state students will be returning to Vermont and more than 9,000 have already arrived.
The low rate of infection in the state overall bodes well for the successful reopening of K-12 schools, colleges and universities, Pieciak suggested.
Vermont's aggressive testing of college students, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms, differs markedly from new guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC is now recommending that only those with symptoms be tested and saying there is no need to test those who have been in close contact with someone who has the illness.
Levine made it clear Vermont will not be following that recommendation.
"This change did raise some eyebrows among state public health officials and the medical community," he said with characteristic tact.
Vermont's experience with the virus directly contradicts the CDC's guidance, according to Levine. "Our experience is that people who have been in close contact with someone with the virus may be at risk of having contracted it, and they can themselves shed the virus before they show symptoms," he said.
The state recommends anyone with symptoms be tested, as well as anyone who has been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Close contact is defined as being within six feet for 15 minutes or more. Vermont also continues to test all residents and staff at long term care facilities, prisons and other institutions on a rotating basis.
"The whole strategy of containment — testing, isolating, contact tracing and quarantine — has been fundamental to our success in Vermont and needs to continue. Underpinning its success is testing," Levine said.
The CDC has also removed all guidance on quarantining travelers, including those arriving from outside of the country, leaving the states to craft their own policies.
"I regard that as a bit shortsighted, and I think that risks replicating the mistakes of the past, specifically how our country got into the pandemic in the first place," Levine said.
Vermont's quarantine policies will remain unchanged. Anyone coming from an area with high rates of infection is asked to quarantine for two weeks either before coming to the state or after arriving.