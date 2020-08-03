During a visit to the American Red Cross last week, President Donald Trump urged anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma.
The Red Cross is working with the FDA to collect plasma, called convalescent plasma, from recovered COVID-19 patients. According to the Red Cross, convalescent plasma has specific antibodies to COVID-19, making it a potentially lifesaving treatment for those with serious COVID-19 infections.
The FDA said in a new public service announcement that it hopes to raise awareness about plasma donations and increase them significantly before the end of the month. FDA said that convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood this is collected from patients, adding that “further investigation is still necessary to determine if convalescent plasma is safe and effective as a treatment for COVID-19, and whether it might shorten the duration of illness, reduce morbidity, or prevent death associated with COVID-19.”
The Red Cross website says that the following requirements will determine if someone could donate plasma for coronavirus patients:
- You are at least 17 years old and weigh 110 lbs. Additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or younger.
- In good health. You generally feel well, even if you're being treated for a chronic condition.
- Have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19, but are now symptom free.
Anyone who has not had COVID-19 but is interested in helping can consider donating blood. FDA said that donor centers have experienced a dramatic reduction in blood donations due to the implementation of social distancing and the cancellation of blood drives.
In Vermont, the Red Cross said convalescent plasma donations can be made at the American Red Cross facility at 32 N Prospect Street in Burlington.