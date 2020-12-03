Tree-decorating season is here. Whether you want to hike out into the field and cut down your own tree, or pick-up a pre-cut one and drive it home on the roof of your car, there are plenty of nearby options.
Here are the local spots we rounded up. Remember, no matter where you go, wear a mask and maintain a social distance.
Where to cut-your-own tree
White’s Tree Farm, Essex
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. 5 p.m. weekends
Located at 255 Jericho Road
Christmas wreaths, boughs, garlands and decorations also for sale
Variety: Balsam Fir, Canaan Fir, Fraser Fir
Chapin Christmas Tree Farm, Essex
Open by appointment, call (802)-871-5353
Located at 129 Chapin Road
Trees are 10-12 feet tall. Cash or check only is accepted for payment.
Variety: Balsam Fir
Purinton Family Tree Farm, Huntington
Open 12-4:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends
Located at 190 Pond Rd
Saws, twine and sleds available. Pick up maple syrup, candy and sugar while you’re there.
Variety: Balsam Fir
High Top Tree Farm, Westford
Open 9 a.m. to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Located off Route 15, on Allen Irish and Buchanan Lane
6-8 foot trees are $40, larger than 8' are $50 and up. Table top trees are less than $40
Variety: Balsam Fir
Where to pick up a pre-cut tree
Colchester Lions’ Tree and Wreath Sale, Colchester
Open 3:30-6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends
Located at JoAnn’s Uniforms and Embroidery, 165 Heineberg Dr
All trees are $40 with proceeds benefiting the Colchester community
Murray’s Maple and Berries, Colchester
Open 9 a.m. to sunset every day
Located at 2453 Middle Road
Receive a free pint of maple syrup with each tree purchase
COTS Tree Sale at City Market, Burlington
Downtown location open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 2-5., 82 S. Winooski Ave
South End location open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 4 until trees are gone, 207 Flynn Ave
All trees are $40 and proceeds benefit The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) which provides emergency shelter, services for homeless or marginally housed Vermonters.
