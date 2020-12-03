Christmas Tree Farm
Wikimedia Commons

Tree-decorating season is here. Whether you want to hike out into the field and cut down your own tree, or pick-up a pre-cut one and drive it home on the roof of your car, there are plenty of nearby options. 

Here are the local spots we rounded up. Remember, no matter where you go, wear a mask and maintain a social distance. 

Where to cut-your-own tree

White’s Tree Farm, Essex

  • Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and  8 a.m. 5 p.m. weekends

  • Located at 255 Jericho Road 

  • Christmas wreaths, boughs, garlands and decorations also for sale

  • Variety: Balsam Fir, Canaan Fir, Fraser Fir

Chapin Christmas Tree Farm, Essex

  • Open by appointment, call (802)-871-5353

  • Located at 129 Chapin Road

  • Trees are 10-12 feet tall. Cash or check only is accepted for payment. 

  • Variety: Balsam Fir

Purinton Family Tree Farm, Huntington

  • Open 12-4:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends

  • Located at 190 Pond Rd

  • Saws, twine and sleds available. Pick up maple syrup, candy and sugar while you’re there.

  • Variety: Balsam Fir

High Top Tree Farm, Westford

  • Open 9 a.m. to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday

  • Located off Route 15, on Allen Irish and Buchanan Lane

  • 6-8 foot trees are $40, larger than 8' are $50 and up. Table top trees are less than $40

  • Variety: Balsam Fir

Where to pick up a pre-cut tree

Colchester Lions’ Tree and Wreath Sale, Colchester

  • Open 3:30-6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends 

  • Located at JoAnn’s Uniforms and Embroidery, 165 Heineberg Dr

  • All trees are $40 with proceeds benefiting the Colchester community

Murray’s Maple and Berries, Colchester 

  • Open 9 a.m. to sunset every day 

  • Located at 2453 Middle Road

  • Receive a free pint of maple syrup with each tree purchase

COTS Tree Sale at City Market, Burlington 

  • Downtown location open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 2-5., 82 S. Winooski Ave

  • South End location open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 4 until trees are gone, 207 Flynn Ave

  • All trees are $40 and proceeds benefit The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) which provides emergency shelter, services for homeless or marginally housed Vermonters. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.