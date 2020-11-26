What to do this weekend, Nov. 27-29

Happy Friday! We hope your Thanksgiving was full of good food and plenty of laughter. While this year has been tough in so many ways, there is also much to be grateful for.
Keep the spirits up by extending yesterday's good cheer into the weekend. While there are of course many discounts to take advantage of and places to shop, there are also local opportunities for getting outside or for kicking off the holiday season virtually.
Not sure what to do with all your leftovers? Here are 25 ways to be creative with your turkey, potatoes and stuffing. You'll find me this weekend making a leftover turkey and rice soup and watching the No Man's Land Film Festival.
Here's what else is going on:
Winter Lights in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26-Jan. 1 — Essex
Take a walk through Maple Street Park, located at 75 Maple Street in Essex, and enjoy the opening weekend of the lights accompanied by festive music. Pick up a scavenger hunt list on your way into the park to see if you can find all the hidden ornaments in the trees. There is no cost to check out the display!
Virtual Visit with Santa, Friday, Nov. 27-Jan. 4 — Virtual
Avoid the mall and kick off the holiday season with a virtual visit to the North Pole. Make a reservation in advance for a visit with Santa, storytime session with the Clauses and/or a personalized, pre-recorded video message from Santa.
November Bird Monitoring Walk, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 — Huntington
Get some fresh air before you head out shopping on Saturday with a guided walk with the Birds of Vermont Museum in Huntington. Bird watchers both new and experienced are welcome to join and must reserve space in advance by emailing museum@birdsofvermont.org or calling (802) 434-2167. The walk is free, but a $5 donation to the museum is suggested.
Holiday Market Pop-up, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 28 — South Hero
Head to the islands this Small Business Saturday to shop for stocking-stuffers and unique gifts at Seb’s Snack Bar in South Hero. Enjoy fresh cotton candy or a caramel apple while you shop!
No Man’s Land Film Festival, 4-9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29 — Virtual
Close out the holiday weekend by spending time on your own couch and watching the No Man’s Land Film Festival, a series of short films highlighting women in the outdoors. General admission is $10, but there is also a “pay what you can" option. Films are available from 4:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. Ticket holders will receive an email with a password prior to the event.
