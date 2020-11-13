Happy weekend to you! Thanks for staying with us all week as we continue to share the news you need to know.

Here are four events happening in the area this weekend. Take a break from the kids, go shopping and participate in the arts virtually. Stay warm and stay safe, and be sure to mask up.

Parents’ Night Out, 5:30-9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13 — Essex

Looking for a night out without the kids? Send them to the Essex Rec facilities at Maple Street Park for a movie, pizza from Little Caesar’s popcorn, and games! Kids can bring their pajamas, a pillow, and a blanket to get cozy for the movie. Children must be potty trained and must be between 3-10 years old. The cost is $20 for one child and $15 for a second child.

As the weather gets cooler, head to Onion River Outdoors in Montpelier to shop for winter gear and apparel. Get 20% off skis, snowshoes, skates and sleds. Onion River is open until 5:30 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pop-up Craft Hop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 — Milton

Crafters in Milton will once again be selling their work in their driveways and on their front lawns this weekend. Drive from location to location, wear a mask and get ahead on holiday shopping. View a map of all 18 vendors spread out across nine addresses here.

Mixed Medium Dance Symposium, Nov. 14-15 — Virtual

Join the Vermont Dance Alliance and Next Stage Arts for a weekend of virtual talks, performances and workshops. Participants will share their work, learn about choreography and watch dance films. These sessions will offer creative solutions for “how dance can continue to thrive in a time of social upheaval and limited in-person engagement.” A day pass is $40, while a weekend pass is $60. Register ahead of time.