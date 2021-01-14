Shake off the cabin fever, mask up and get out this weekend. Head to South Hero to unwind with wine and art, or take a drive down to Burlington with the kids to view a new, interactive exhibit. If you've been missed going to the theater, let the Northern Stage bring a show to you.
On Sunday, relax with guided meditation and then celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day early by tuning in to a live remembrance ceremony.
Here’s what to do this weekend.
“Measurement Rules” Exhibition Opening, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 — Burlington
Looking for a place to take the kids this weekend? “Measurement Rules,” an interactive exhibit that explores nonstandard measuring tools like balancing scales and odometers, opens this Saturday at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. Have fun asking questions like, “How many chickens do you weigh?” or “How tall are you in apples or inches or pennies?”
Admission to the museum is $18 for adults and $14.50 for children. Ticket purchase admits you for one, 2.5 hour time slot. echovermont.org/plan-your-visit/ticketing-information
Pebble Art Workshop, 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 — South Hero
Join Once Upon A Rock and Snow Farm Vineyard and Winery for an afternoon of socially distanced pebble art in South Hero. Sip and snack while you are guided through a one-of-kind art-making workshop.
Limited seating is available, so be sure to sign up sooner rather than later. Tickets cost $35. onceuponarockvermont.com/events
New Works Now, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 — Virtual
Every January, theater fans get a sneak peek at plays in the works, thanks to New Works Now, an annual festival from White River Junction theater company Northern Stage. Starting Jan. 16, individuals can watch public readings of new plays and listen to conversations with the playwrights. This week it’s Deborah Yarchun's Drive, in which small-town truckers lose their jobs to self-driving vehicles.
The live stream is free to watch, though a $10 donation to Northern Stage is suggested. Reserve a spot now https://sforce.co/39AmbGH
Sound Healing Guided Meditation, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17 — Essex Junction
During this one-hour class at Kamalika-K in Essex Junction, you’ll experience complete body relaxation with sound healing therapy that will make you not want to leave. Tuning forks, crystal bowls, Tibetan singing bowls, tingsha or other sound healing instruments will be used during the session.
Bring your own yoga mat, a cozy blanket, socks or maybe a scarf for extra warmth. Class cost is $16. Be sure to reserve your spot in advance. kamalikak.com/book-online
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Remembrance, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17 — Virtual
The Vermont Humanities Council, in coordination with the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center, is hosting a free commemoration of the life of MLK. Tim Wise, a prominent anti-racist writer and educator, will lead the service.
The event will be live streamed from St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington. No registration is required. Tune in to link at 3 p.m. to participate. https://bit.ly/2XEAB35
