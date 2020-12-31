What to do this weekend, Jan. 1-3

Cue the confetti and the pour the champagne — it's a new year! Happy 2021. We hope it's full of health and happiness.
Kick off the new year by spending time outside. Opt for a long day hike at Mount Abraham in Lincoln, or participate in one of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation's "First Day Hikes." The department recommends several hikes, including the Burns Trail at Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester.
Not sure what to do with all of the trash you accumulated over the holidays? Check out our guide for getting rid of your Christmas tree, wrapping paper and packaging.
If your resolution is to be more active in 2021, get started right away by attending a New Year’s-themed yoga class. Here are few you can tune into virtually on Friday morning:
New Year’s Yoga with SoulShine Power Yoga in Essex, 10:30-12 p.m. — Virtual
This New Year’s Day session is open to all abilities and will focus on the body, breath and all of the new opportunities that lie ahead. At the end of class, instructor Sarah Q will guide participants through introspective journaling prompts to help manifest the year to come and set intentions. Register online to receive the Zoom link via email. Class cost is $20.
New Year’s Day Celebration with Experience Yoga in Milton, 9-11 a.m. — Virtual
This special, 2-hour class is taking place virtually and is multi-part. Class will begin with an invigorating Kripalu session to be followed by a more grounding Yoga Nidra. Class will close with a Fire celebration and a virtual sharing of favorite dishes. Class size is limited to ensure personalized attention, so be sure to register online. Cost is $20.
2021 Yoga with John McConnell, 10-11:30 a.m. — Virtual
This all-levels class will include contemplation and journaling about what students learned in 2020. There will also be time to write about hopes and dreams for 2021. Get ready for community connection, a bit of meditation and a fun yoga practice with uplifting music. Join the class via the Zoom link. Pay John on a sliding scale of $10-15 via Venmo or Paypal.
Here's what else is going on this weekend:
Grilling Basics Class: Intro to BBQ, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 — Essex
Join the folks at Mark BBQ in Essex to improve your grilling techniques. This course goes over the basics of grilling standard meats like brisket, pulled pork and ribs. Learn other tricks to make sure you're next backyard BBQ is a hit. Tickets are $45. Register online.
“Nest in Colors” Exhibit, 10-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan 2 – Shelburne
The latest exhibition at the Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery in Shelburne is on view until Jan. 31. See it this weekend when the gallery is open to a limited number of guests on Saturday. Sculptures, paintings and more by local artists “offer a chance to step out of bounds and re-envision a nest that incorporates bold palettes and dimensions.” The gallery is free to visit.
Know of an event, virtual or in-person, happening soon? Let me know: bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
