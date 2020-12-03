What to do this weekend, Dec. 4-6

Just like that, Thanksgiving is come and gone, and probably so are your leftovers. But have no fear — with so many holiday events happening this weekend, you can sustain your good cheer into the next season.
In addition to the events below, we rounded up a list of Christmas tree farms and pick up locations you should check out this weekend. Many events we shared last week are also still happening, so don't forget to visit Maple Street Park in Essex for a spectacular winter lights display, festive music and a holiday scavenger hunt. You can also schedule a virtual visit with Santa through Jan. 4.
Heading into Burlington for holiday shopping this weekend? Check out our guide to public parking before you go.
As always, this list includes a combination of virtual and in-person events, so participate in what you feel comfortable with. Know about something happening next weekend? Let me know by sending an email to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
Happy weekend!
UVM Lane Series presents: Zoe Keating, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4 — Virtual
Enjoy an evening of entertainment by listening in as Zoe Keating, acclaimed string musician, performs from the Recital Hall at the University of Vermont. Keating will perform new, improvised material as well as composed pieces. This is a virtual event. Tickets are $20 and a web link and access password will allow you to stream the concert for 24 hours after the event.
Global Fat Bike Day, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5 — Williston
Have you been looking for an opportunity to try fat biking? This is it! Head to Catamount Outdoor Family Center Saturday for open trails and rentals. Day memberships will be offered at the center’s summer rate, $5 for children and $10 for adults. Fat bike rentals are $20 an hour.
Milton Holiday Tree Lighting, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 — Milton / Virtual
Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season at Milton’s annual holiday tree lighting. This year’s event will be held as a drive-thru, so pack some hot cocoa and tune the car radio to the holiday station. Enter at the Municipal Office parking lot using the Park Place entrance and follow the signs to see the tree and wave to Santa and his elves. The lighting will also be broadcast on Facebook Live for those who’d rather watch from home.
BCA Holiday Artist Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 5-6 — Burlington
Almost 20 vendors will showcase their pottery, jewelry, woodwork and more this weekend at the BCA Artist Market in the newly reopened City Hall Park. Strict health and safety guidelines will be in place, including mask-wearing, directional walking and limited shoppers at a time, for an enjoyable and safe experience for all.
