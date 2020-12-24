Merry Christmas to all who are celebrating this week. We hope Santa is good to you — it’s been a long year, and you deserve the very best.
The days after Christmas are typically spent reading the instructions for new toys and eating the last of the shortbread, but if you’re looking for extra entertainment or an excuse to get out of the house, there is plenty to do nearby this weekend.
Hike up to the top of Snake Mountain in Addison, or visit Artisan’s Park in Windsor. Have you been to Red Hen Baking Company in Middlesex yet?
Here’s a list of other events happening this weekend. We’ll see you on Monday.
Forevergreen Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 — Virtual
The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing is kicking off a five-part virtual concert series this weekend, bringing local Vermont musicians and other well-known names right to your home for free.The first episode of “Forevergreen: A Vermont Adventure in Music,” will showcase the musical stylings of Kat Wright, Twiddle, and Taj Mahal live on the department’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Dog Sled Evening Ride, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 — Stowe
Keep the winter magic alive this Saturday with a guided ride in a dog sled. For a party of two, the $150 program includes a brief history of dog sledding and a 30-minute ride. Be sure to dress for a winter adventure, with a warm jacket, gloves and snow pants. Register online ahead of time.
Handel's Messiah at College Street Church, streaming through Sunday, Dec. 27 — Virtual
Typically, the Christmas week calendar is full of holiday shows and choir performances. While several were cancelled this year, the Choir of College Street Congregational Church in Burlington has moved its online. Listen as the choir sings the Christmas portion of Handel's Messiah on Vimeo. For $15, you can stream the performance for a week.
Holiday Brunch, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 — South Hero
Take a break from cooking on Sunday morning by letting the staff of Blue Paddle Bistro serve you. Dine in at their location in South Hero or if you live nearby, order for delivery. All guests will receive a complimentary whoopie pie, as well as a chance to win door prizes. Sing along to carols while you eat!
Sunday Football at McGillicuddy’s, 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 — Colchester
Need to get out of the house this weekend? McGillicuddy’s, located at Five Corners in Colchester, will be showing NFL football games all afternoon. Stop by for food specials and a beer!
