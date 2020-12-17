What to do this weekend, Dec. 18-20

Happy Friday! You might be tempted to rush around this weekend for last-minute holiday gift or grocery shopping, but let me be the one to remind you to slow down and enjoy the season.
Take the long way home to see more of the neighbors' Christmas lights. Stop by a local bakery and pick up a holiday treat just because. I recommend taking a drive to Red Hen Baking Company in Middlesex. Enjoy a hot lunch and a chocolate chip cookie for dessert.
Have you been to Macrae Farm Park in Colchester? If not, make time this weekend for a walk along the river.
Northern Stage of White River Junction is still streaming its audio production of It's a Wonderful Life. Huddle up around the tree or the fireplace and listen online.
Here's what else is going on this weekend:
Holiday Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 — Burlington
Experience the last farmers’ market of 2020 at 345 Pine St. in Burlington. Pick up local ingredients for your holiday meals from Lewis Creek Farm, Slowfire Bakery and Hillside Creamery. Find gifts for whoever is left on your list — jewelry, spirits, maple products and baked goods. See the full vendor list and find out where to park.
802 Jeep Festival of Lights, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 — South Burlington
Own a Jeep? Dress it up in Christmas lights this weekend and drive it Goss Dodge Chrysler Ram Jeep on Shelburne Road to participate in the Jeep Festival of Lights. Meet at the showroom at 4:30 p.m. The best light display will receive a prize.
Pride 1983, online exhibition
The Vermont Folklife Center and the Pride Center of Vermont recently opened Pride 1983, a new online exhibit. Through interviews with organizers, photographs and scanned images of historic documents, Pride 1983 explores the origins and lasting legacies of Vermont’s first Pride March on June 25, 1983 in Burlington. View the virtual exhibit at no cost here.
See a holiday movie at the Sunset Drive-in in Colchester
With four screens and two showtimes both Friday and Saturday night, there are plenty of Christmas films and new releases to see from the comfort of your car this weekend. Here's the schedule:
4:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
- The Muppet Christmas Carol - screen one
- The Croods 2 - screen two
- Elf - screen three
- Monster Hunter - screen four
8:30 p.m.
- The Polar Express - screen one
- The Grinch - screen two
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation - screen three
- Zombieland - screen four
Save time by purchasing tickets online, and save money by bringing your own snacks.
