When: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Colchester High School Library (closed to the public)
Tune in: Live-streamed by LCATV
Participate in the meeting by calling (802) 264-5991. Questions and statements can also be submitted by emailing them to meghan.baule@colchestersd.org.
Agenda items of interest:
- Opening of schools presentation
- Rowland Fellowship Update: Rachel Cohen, CHS Humanities Teacher
- Board/Administration Communication, Correspondence, Committee Reports
Click these links to find the full agenda and the full meeting packet.