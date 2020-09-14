Colchester Stock: School District Sign1
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

When: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Colchester High School Library (closed to the public)

Tune in: Live-streamed by LCATV

Participate in the meeting by calling (802) 264-5991. Questions and statements can also be submitted by emailing them to meghan.baule@colchestersd.org.

Agenda items of interest:

  • Opening of schools presentation
  • Rowland Fellowship Update: Rachel Cohen, CHS Humanities Teacher
  • Board/Administration Communication, Correspondence, Committee Reports

Click these links to find the full agenda and the full meeting packet.

