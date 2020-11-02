When: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.
Where: Colchester High School Library (closed to the public)
Tune in: Live-streamed by LCATV
Participate in the meeting by calling (802) 264-5991. Questions and statements can also be submitted by emailing them to meghan.baule@colchestersd.org.
Agenda items of interest:
- Food services report
- COVID-19 update
- Budget timeline discussion
- Board/Administration Communication, Correspondence, Committee reports
See the full agenda and meeting packet here.
