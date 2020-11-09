Town of Colchester Selectboard Meeting
Where: Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Outer Bay Conference Room, 3rd Floor
When: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name and address in the body of the email. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting (as the information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda).
Agenda items of interest:
- Appointment of Alternative Member to Chittenden Solid Waste District Board of Directors
- Approval to bid on 102 Canyon Estates
- Small Business Saturday Proclamation 2020
Find the full agenda and meeting packet here.
