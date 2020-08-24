Town of Colchester Selectboard Meeting
Where: Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Outer Bay Conference Room, 3rd Floor
When: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name and address in the body of the email. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting (as the information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda).
Agenda items of interest:
- Presentation on FY 2021 Capital Budget and Warn Hearing
- Grant Application Recommendation for Lakeshore Dr./Blakely Rd. Intersection Improvement Project
- Small Business Proclamation- Shop Local
- Petition for Green Mountain Power Pole and Wire Placement
Find the full agenda and meeting packet at clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt?docId=AGENDA.