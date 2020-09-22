Town of Colchester Selectboard Meeting
Where: Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Outer Bay Conference Room, 3rd Floor
When: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.
Live stream the meeting by visiting lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with “Citizens to be Heard” in the Subject and their name and address in the body of the email. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting (as the information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda).
Agenda items of interest:
- The selectboard will reorganize and appoint a new Chair and member to the board
- Fire department update
- Police department and Essex Community Justice center update
- Discussion and input on the FY22 budget
Find the full agenda and meeting packet here.