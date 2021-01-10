ST. ALBANS CITY — More than 100 million Americans have, at this point, received their latest round of stimulus checks from the federal government, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said Friday.
For those who have yet to see their latest stimulus check, the IRS does have a portal available allowing taxpayers to track their checks, though most shouldn’t have to do anything to receive their payment, the agency said.
The payments were the second such direct payments to most American taxpayers issued as a part of larger stimulus packages intended to shore up the American economy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Authorized in late 2020, payments will likely amount to $600 for most Americans or $1,200 for most American couples, depending on annual income reported in 2019 tax returns.
Readers can find more information about their payment at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
What if I haven’t received a deposit?
In a statement issued Friday, the IRS said most Americans expecting to receive their stimulus checks as a direct deposit should expect to have their stimulus payment deposited in the coming days if it hasn’t been already.
There has been, however, some confusion regarding deposits and tax preparation companies like TurboTax, after checks were deposited for some Americans in temporary accounts created for those services that no longer exist.
“The IRS and tax industry partners are taking immediate steps to redirect stimulus payments to the correct account for those affected,” an IRS statement read. “The IRS anticipates many additional taxpayers will receive payments following this effort.”
The error, the IRS said, was due to the rushed pace the agency was ordered to have stimulus checks delivered in, following the passage of the latest pandemic relief package in Washington, D.C.
More than 100 million Americans have received their payment as a direct deposit, according to an IRS statement.
What if I have a different bank account than what was originally on my 2019 tax return?
If a payment was deposited in a bank account that no longer exists, the financial institution charged with that bank account is required to return the payment to the IRS.
In cases where eligible taxpayers weren’t awarded their full stimulus payment, the IRS says those taxpayers are allowed to claim a “Recovery Rebate Credit” on their 2020 federal tax returns and are advised to file for electronic deposit sooner rather than later.
What if I had my stimulus payment mailed?
Taxpayers opting for either a physical check or debit card are asked to “watch their mail carefully” in a recent IRS statement.
It may take between three and four weeks for a mailed stimulus payment to arrive, according to the IRS.
What if my ‘Get My Payment‘ account shows an incorrect number for my banking account?
The IRS has said an increasingly common issue with the portal is taxpayers finding a bank account listed that doesn’t match their own in the agency’s “Get My Payment” portal.
In those cases, the IRS said not to be concerned with fraud and suggested “it may be an issue related to how information is displayed in the tool tied to temporary accounts used for refund loans/banking products.”
“The IRS appreciates the patience of taxpayers as we work with our industry partners to complete delivery of payments as quickly as possible,” the IRS said in a statement.
